BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

No fewer than eleven bandits have been apprehended by the Oyo State Security Network Agency comprising Amotekun Corps,,the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN).

Our correspondent gathered that six of the bandits were apprehended at Kajola Local Government and another five were equally arrested in Saki East and handed over to the Divisional Police Officer in the area.

The Oyo State Commandant of Amotekun Corps , Col. Olayinka Olayanju (Rtd )said on Thursday that the bandits were arrested while on joint routine patrol in the early hours of 29th of April, 2021 along two separate routes within the local government areas.

He explained that they were arrested following encounters at two illegally mounted road blocks, adding that they tried to escape from the scene but were given hot pursuit by the operatives as they tried to evade arrest.

“We are still on the trail of others who managed to escape from the scene”, he said.

“The bandits are Awali Atine, Ibrahim Abu, Shuaib Balau, Ibrahim Musa, Abdullah Masika and Umar Aliu Masika (All 6 arrested were of Bororo Fulani ethnic group) were arrested along Okeho-Ilua and Okeho – Iseyin Road at about 4am on Thursday, 29 April 2021.

“The bandits whose modus operandi is to pretend as herdsmen in the day and violently robbed innocent passengers on the highways at night were caught with 183 cows, weapons and a total sum of N268, 470.00. Pictures of five of the arrested six are hereby attached.

“They have been handed over to the Nigeria Police Authority Okeho Divisional HQ alongside the 183 herds, weapons and money found in their possession for further investigation”, he said.

He appealed to those with necessary information that could help law enforcement agencies in their investigation to cooperate and report to the nearest police authority for proper investigation.