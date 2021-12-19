No doubt, the number one issue plaguing northern Nigeria now is insecurity. Bandits and insurgents have made life a living hell for residents in the north.

No day passes by without heartbreaking stories of bandits killing and kidnapping scores of people in the northwest and north-central. Recently bandits burnt passengers to death at Gidan Bawa village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Sadly, bandits now collect levies and taxes in some communities in Niger and Sokoto states.

Also Boko Haram insurgents are still carrying out pockets of attacks in some communities in the northeast. Recently, the ISWAP group has infiltrated Mallam Fatori, the headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area of Borno state.

Suffice to say the north has become an epicenter of banditry and insurgency.

To put a stop to this anomaly, the President this week met with four northern governors.

First, on Monday night, President Muhammadu Buhari with the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The governor called on the President to declare a full-scale emergency in terrorists’ enclaves in the state saying this will enable the Armed Forces to carry out their operations without hindrance in all enclaves affected by the declaration.

He also appealed that these operations, once conceived and ready for execution, should be carried out simultaneously in the states where the terrorists have strongholds such as Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, and Kebbi states; as well as elsewhere, where the criminals have hideouts.

Gov. Tambuwal also called on the President to give a premium to the deployment of more manpower to all troubled areas just as he advocated for the procurement of sophisticated equipment, particularly, modern technology-which use is now centered around the deployment of drones globally.

Similarly, on Tuesday, the President met with Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari where he called for collaboration among the states in the northwest as a solution to the worsening insecurity in the region.

According to Masari, uniformity in strategy and policies by state governments in the region would bring much success in the fight against insecurity.

He said “I think what is most important for us to succeed in fighting these bandits is for all of us, the states, especially the North-western States, to take the pains and work together to make sure that we block all the loopholes.

“But if one state has a policy and another has a different one, certainly they (bandits) will always be moving from one state to another. Luckily enough, we are already working closely with states that border us, like Nasarawa and Niger, to bring the problem to a manageable and tolerable level”, he said.

That same Tuesday, Nasarawa governor, Abdullahi Sule met the President where he expressed his appreciation for the support being received by his state over security.

He said “I came to express appreciation to Mr. President for all the supports we have continued to receive in the area of security.

“You must have heard, there were several joint operations of the special forces; the military, the police, together with vigilante, the Air Force and the Navy in the two local government areas bordering Abuja and as a result, the various operations have been very successful.

“Recently, some of our schools were being targeted, we privately approached and actions were taken and then we thank almighty God that we’ve been able to dislodge those.”

On the Boko Haram insurgents that had gathered in parts of the state, he said they have now been dispersed.

“Those are the ones I have mentioned that mostly they had been dislodged because of the joint operations, even from the support we get from my colleague in Kogi State. So, constantly, we share information with Kogi State as well as Benue, and a lot of efforts have been put into that and so far, so good,” he said.

However, he affirmed that despite the effort that has been put in, Nasarawa state is not free from insecurity.

He said “Well, nowhere in the world is completely safe, but to a certain extent, we can say we are. If you compare us with so many parts of the country, you can consider Nasarawa as a very safe place today,”

Similarly, Taraba Governor, Darius Ishaku briefed President Buhari on the recent attack on parts of the state by armed soldiers from Cameroon.

He said he requested assistance from the federal government to tackle security and other developmental issues in the state.

He said: “First is that I came to see, Mr. President, on security issues. If you remember, some weeks back, there was an attack in Taraba state, specifically, at Manga, which has a boundary with Cameroon, it was invaded by the Cameroonian armed soldiers. They kill 11 people, including the chief of the small town.

“And I have not been able to see Mr. President because of his busy schedule and his travels.

“So, I’m fortunate today to have an appointment with him, to brief on details, about what transpired and need to give us some assistance in that axis. It was a very usual discussion and I am happy.”