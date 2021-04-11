BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE |

The Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, yesterday commissioned one of the major link roads – Akachi Road – constructed by Governor Hope Uzodimma, which he renamed after former Senate President and former Governor of Imo State, Senator Evan Enwerem.

Speaking before commissioning the project, the senate president lauded Governor Uzodimma for remaining focused since assuming power, saying Governor Hope actually means (Higher On Project Ever).

“The governor is doing a great and wonderful job in Imo State,” he said and congratulated him for achieving so much in one year with scarce resources.

The Senate President who was enthusiastic over the road renamed after one of his predecessors, Senator Enwerem, said “the renaming was very important and the message is that Imo is working and Imo will continue to work.”

He admonished Imo people to see government projects as their projects by ensuring that they do not only utilise them well, but “protect them, and own them.”

He described those who destroy government property as enemies of the people and advised the people to resist such behaviour.

Senator Lawan urged Imolites to support the government of Senator Uzodimma whom he said “Nigeria is proud of because he is honest, prudent and reliable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His words: “Imo is Lucky to have him as their governor.”

He pointed out that though Governor Uzodimma receives very little resources compared to what most of his colleagues receive, “yet he is doing more infrastructural development than the previous administrations.”

He said Uzodimma’s prudent use of scarce resources to achieve much was a reflection of what the APC government at the federal and state levels represent.

“The APC today receives little resources but we are doing far better than previous administrations and governments who received large quantum of resources and yet failed to develop our infrastructure and add value to the nation,” Lawan noted.

Earlier in his address, Uzodimma said the road being commissioned was part of the previous ones meant to reduce the infrastructure deficit in the state.

“The road revolution is to make Imo better, provide more access roads to the teaming population of Imo people and to allow for free movement of goods and services in the state as a whole,” the governor said.