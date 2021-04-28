BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos

Piqued by the increasing spate of killings in various parts of the country, the Lagos State House of Assembly has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the nation’s security architecture and seek assistance of international bodies in the fight against insurgence.

The call was sequel to a motion moved in the floor of the house by Hon. Sanai Agunbiade about the state of insecurity in the country and the need for community and state police.

The House also enjoined the president to seek for foreign collaboration through the Economic Community of West Africa States, African Union and United Nations especially in intelligence gathering.

The Speaker of the House , Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said that the security operatives should be well equipped so as to enable them perform their functions effectively.

He also averred that more youths should be employed into the armed forces, Nigerian police, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Civil Defence Corps so as to help reduce employment.

Obasa noted that insecurity is due to the increasing rate of unemployment that young graduates could be easily lured into acts like banditry, Kidnappings amongst others.

According to him, government policies should be geared towards devolution of powers and restructuring so that states can develop their natural resources.

Deputy Speaker Wasiu Eshilokun described the problem of insecurity as multidimensional, adding that there should be a security summit in all the states of the federation.