National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) has urged the #EndSARS protesters to seek forgiveness over killings of police officers, innocent Nigerians and for contaminating the land with blood of the blameless.

NIFROP in an electronic statement released on Sunday urged for a national fasting and prayer to avert the wrath of God for the many abominations that the protesters brought upon the land noting that the #EndSARS protesters went about asking for their rights in the wrong way.

The statement reads, “The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) is concerned at the way and manner the land has been contaminated and polluted with the blood of the blameless through the violent protests of the by #EndSARS protesters who we are now urging to seek forgiveness from God and their victims over the killings of police officers, innocent Nigerians and lying on a scale that shames even the devil.

“The protesters committed too many abominations for which they must seek forgiveness. We must all equally as a nation seek God’s face in fasting and prayers to cleanse our land from what the protesters brought upon us. The blood of the innocent is crying for justice and the anguish of those unjustly oppressed by the protesters is reaching up to the throne of God. We must do all that is necessary to avert calamity from befalling us because of the sins of these people.

“The original intention of seeking an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings was noble but it soon became apparent that the protests are more satanic than the evil they had sought to eradicate. The protesters masked their evil intention with a semblance of seeking the collective good but they were unable to sustain the pretense for long as their bloodlust manifested and they contravened Exodus 20:13 as they killed policemen to prevent law enforcement from stopping them and also killed innocent Nigerians to create the impression that the law was targeting them.

“It is unfortunate that these protesters are treating their sins lightly without paying heed to the curse in the Bible upon murderers. Proverbs 28:17 is categorical in declaring that “A man who is laden with the guilt of human blood Will be a fugitive until death; let no one support him.” The protesters who killed policemen and innocent Nigerians should worry about how they will carry the bloodguilt that is upon them and unless they seek forgiveness from their victims and from God, they will carry their guilt for life.

“Even more odious is their violation of Exodus 20:16 as the #EndSARS protesters lied without shame through their use of fake news. They may think that there are no correlations but putting out false information about being attacked, like in the case of the Lekki Toll Gate matter, is the same as bearing false witness against one’s neighbors and we know this is abhorrent to the Lord especially when directed at the state. The protesters blaming the military for the Lekki pandemonium to cover up their atrocities against Nigerians and humanity is something for which they must seek forgiveness while desisting from further spreading of falsehood.

“Those that did not originate the fake news but engaged in spreading them, like many celebrities did, must still seek forgiveness from God to avert having to answer for this sin on judgment day as stated in Surah An-Nur, verse 15 “When you were propagating (spreading) it with your tongues, and uttering with your mouths that whereof you had no knowledge, you considered it light, in the sight of Allah it is very great.”

“We are further concerned that Exodus 20:15 and 20:17 did nothing to turn these protesters away from stealing and coveting that which is not theirs. They went on massive looting and the destruction of the property of others simply because they are covetous of these assets. We pray that God in his infinite mercy should touch their hearts to repent and make restitution for the things they stole under the guise of protesting.

“NIFROP will continue to bring the message of hope and redemption, however. The #EndSARS protesters should approach God’s throne of grace to seek forgiveness and sin no more for the Bible says in 1 John 1:9 (NLT) “But if we confess our sins to him, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all wickedness.”

“We call for concerted prayers and fasting to avert future occurrence and for our youth to live lives devoid of wickedness. We are aware that they themselves have been victims of manipulation by wicked forces. It is why we commend them to the exhortation in in Ephesians 4:31 that asked the #EndSARS protesters to “Get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger, harsh words, and slander, as well as all types of evil behavior,” the statement said.