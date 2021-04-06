BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

SeerBit said it has partnered Wix, a global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, to empower and scale e-Commerce businesses in Africa.

SeerBit is a product of Centric Gateway, an innovative Pan-African tech solutions company enabling seamless and secure payments across East and West Africa.

This collaboration makes SeerBit a payment gateway for Wix on the African continent, processing payments in local currencies, and giving unfettered access to African businesses to build their unique online presence.

SeerBit said: “this integration will further empower the continent as Sub-Saharan Africa is on track to become one of the fastest-growing payment markets in the world.”

According to the company, online payment in East and West Africa has an average annual increase of 17 per cent with a population of 919 million. With this integration to the Wix platform, Centric Gateway aims to capture 60 per cent of the online market in both regions.

Speaking on the collaboration with Wix, CEO, Centric Gateway, Omoniyi Kolade, stated, “in alignment with our vision of providing innovative technology solutions tailored to bridging payment gaps, this cooperation will boost the payment services industry and increase customer satisfaction in Africa.”

He recommended new merchants to join the Wix platform in order to grow their businesses online in light of the ever-fast digitisation the world is experiencing, retelling that payments will be in local currencies, eliminating the bottlenecks of having to pay in foreign currencies.