The Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje has trained 300 selected constituents in mobile phone repair, sewing/fashion design and catering as he empowered them with startup pack and N20,000 each in the just concluded empowerment programme at two designated centres.

The facilitated training in conjunction with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) conducted at centres which include Education Resource Center and AY Guest House in Gombe.

Speaking during the presentation of certificates and tools to the beneficiaries, Sen. Goje who was represented by his aide, Alhaji Danjuma Babayo Kwadon, said the empowerment was aimed at reducing unemployment among the people of the constituency.

He further assured his constituents to expect more dividends of democracy aiming at eradicating poverty that will be of immense significance to the good people of the zone.

“I hope that the beneficiaries will take advantage of the knowledge acquired at the training to better their living lives”, he said.

The trainees who promised to make very good use of the opportunity to better their lives could not hide their joy at the end of the three days intensive training.

One of the beneficiaries, Gambo Abdullahi said “I thank God for giving us someone like Senator Danjuma Goje and I pray Allah will elevate him the more.

“With the knowledge acquired, I will be able to set up my own business and cater for my family.” He said.