By NONYE EKWENUGO

The Senator representing Kaduna North senatorial District, Suleiman Abdu Kwari,

has condemned the kidnapping of 8 students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, describing it as sad.

In a terse statement issued by Senator Kwari who is senate Committee Chairman on Anti-Corruption, said the days of Kidnappers are numbered in his constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwari, said he would do everything possible to ensure that justice is done, while urging the security agencies to do their utmost best to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.

While expressing optimism that Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai would not relent until the perpetrators are brought to justice, he commended the recent operation of troops on the Kaduna-Abuja highway, during which the soldiers rescued 9 people from captivity while destroying the criminals camps.

Kwari said freeing the 9 people from captivity, was ” just one example out of a series of victories recorded by the troops”.

Senator Kwari said: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of the kidnapping of the 8 students who were on their way to Lagos for a special training in French, as part the requirements for their degree course in the language.”

While sympathising with the management of Ahmadu Bello University over the incident, Senator Kwari said:”I condemn in the strongest terms, this gruesome act by misguided elements against innocent students from my constituency in legitimate pursuit of their academic careers.

“The spate of kidnapping in my constituency is indeed a crime against humanity and must not go unpunished.

“The security agencies should redouble their efforts to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are brought to book. And I intend to push for a review of approach by the relevant stakeholders in my constituency on matters of collaboration, especially in vulnerable communities” Senator Kwari declared.

While also expressing hope of more drastic measures to tackle the kidnapping challenge in his constituency, Kwari said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Kaduna State Polytechnic in Zaria and the Ahmadu Bello University who may be feeling helpless at this moment. Do not despair. We are in touch with security agencies to ensure the needful is done, over these condemnable acts of kidnapping.

Kwari, urged his constituents to assist security agencies with intelligence information that will help them in carrying out their responsibilities in safeguarding the lives and properties of the people.”

The senator also assured that he has been “in constant touch with our dear Governor as we re-strategize on this worrisome development in my constituency”, Kwari said.