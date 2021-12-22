Former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has canvassed for reconciliation among Nigerians in order to build a national consensus as a panacea to the myriads of intractable socio-economic and political problems facing the nation.

Senator Nnamani; the senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the senate said the unabating problems bedeviling the nation demand that all hands be on deck to address them.

In his goodwill message to Nigerians to mark this year’s Christmas celebration, he urged Nigerians especially the clergy to pray for divine intervention since the deteriorating security situation and other challenges seem to defy human solution .

Referring to the Holy book, Senator Nnamani said that”with God and sincerity of purpose on the part of government and the citizens, all things are possible “.

He however enjoined Nigerians not to undermine the essence of the Christmas on the altar of unbridled fanfare and merriment, adding, “like Jesus Christ, let us remember the poor and the less privileged in our midst . Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

Senator Nnamani added that whatever good done to the poor or the less privileged will uplift the society and ultimately make our country a better place for all.

He urged religious leaders to be in the vanguard of preaching peace, tolerance and togetherness in the country as an elixir for harmonious relationship among various religious adherents .

Senator Nnamani urged governments at all levels to be guided by the principle of equity, justice and fairness in the administration and management of the country’s diversity.

He pointed out that restiveness and agitation in some quarters are a manifestation of a sense of exclusion or marginalization in the scheme of things.

Senator Nnamani wishes Nigerians a merry Christmas and prosperous new year 2022.