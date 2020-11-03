BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Human Right Activist, Senator Shehu Sani has faulted the calls by Northern governors, traditional rulers and other stakeholders from the northern region for the social media to be censored, apparently describing such call as a misplaced priority in the face of growing insecurity in the North.

It would be recalled a meeting of the northern governors under the auspices of Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF), Northern Traditional Council of Chiefs and some prominent northern leaders including the Chief of Staff to the President, the Senate President, the Inspector general of police (IGP), some ministers among others held at the Sir Kashim Government house Kaduna on Monday, 2nd November, 2020.

A communique read by the NSGF Chairman and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong that emanated from the said meeting which held behind closed doors, came up with two major issues among others include calls for censorship of social media and an allegation that the #ENDSARS protest was an attempt to topple the government.

Not comfortable with the position of the northern governors particularly on the calls for social media censorship, Senator Sani on his verified Twitter handle @shehusani said the governors should have been more bordered with insecurity ravaging the northern region rather than wasting time talking on social media censorship.

According to the human right activist and Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district at the 8th National Assembly on his Twitter handle said, “Governors; their Kinsmen are being slaughtered daily by Bandits & insurgents, their people are daily being Kidnapped & impoverished by ransom, their women raped & their villages are under siege. Their people live in Fear & Funerals. Yet, Social Media is their problem”.

As at the time of filing the report which was barely 6 hours after his twit, 5303 persons retweeted, 9192 loved the twit and 998 replied the twit with more than 98% of them supporting his position.