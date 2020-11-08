By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani representing the Kaduna Central district has been given the prestigious 4th NASS 2020 award drawing cheers and adoration from constituents.

Presenting the award of the most active lawmaker 2020 (Northern Region), the Coordinator and publisher of Nigerian Assembly Newspapers, Omoboye Oluwole and Toyin Suleiman, noted that Uba, a first-time Senator, has broken records: “in the art and science of lawmaking” having sponsored several bills and motions within the time he has spent, surpassing his counterparts from the North.

They observed that Uba Sani earned the honour not only for sponsoring many bills and motions, but for sponsoring bills that potentially added value to the people.

“The bills and motions also directly touch the lives of his constituents through women and youth empowerment, educational development initiatives, scholarships and poverty alleviation programmes among others”, Oluwole said.

Responding to the outstanding honour, various youth groups and stakeholders across Kaduna state, said it was a well-deserved award,describing Uba Sani as “the pride of Northern Nigeria.”

The Union for Good Governance for instance, said the coveted 2020 special recognition for legislative excellence, is eminently earned by the Senator.

Another stakeholder, Malam Mustapha Yamusa Rigasa, noted that the award was “an eloquent testimony to the exceptional abilities of Senator Uba Sani, who has defied all initial assumptions of sceptics in Northern Nigeria.

“The Distinguished Senator, who is also the Chairman of Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions has performed so well, even beyond his calling as a lawmaker by way of philanthropic gestures in remote rural communities of Kaduna State,” Rigasa further stated.

He recounted the Senator’s personal initiatives to include, provision of scholarship to the exceptionally -brilliant children from poor homes in Kaduna Central Senatorial District, saying it is “a one-man squad for boosting literacy in his constituency and indeed the North as a region”.

Rigasa also said the lawmaker has singled himself out “as anti-poverty warrior for Kaduna Central and indeed Northern Nigeria”. ENDs