BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Senate Ad–hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has disclosed that it will release the schedule of events for the forthcoming public hearings on the amendment of the constitution by next week.

This was even as the sub-committees of the panel are expected to submit their reports next week.

Chairman of the ad–hoc committee and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, stated this yesterday at the National Assembly, Abuja when the Steering Committee of the Constitution Review Panel hosted the Eminent Elders Forum, led by Prof. Echefuna Onyeabadi.

Senator Omo-Agege urged Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora who have already submitted their memoranda to the panel to be prepared to speak to such documents at the forthcoming events.

“By next week, our schedule of events for the public hearings will be made public. We will have a national public hearing very soon. And thereafter we will have the zonal public hearings. In some of the zones, we decided that we will have at least two zonal hearings,” he said.

He revealed that all the sub-committees earlier constituted would submit their reports to the adhoc committee by next week.

“All memoranda must have been considered by our subcommittees. In about a week, they will make returns to us, having perused thoroughly the contents of submissions by others. They will make recommendations to us and we will take it from there. He said, adding “Let me also state that the constitution review exercise is a very tedious one. It is not a tea party by any means,” he added.

On the request by the Eminent Forum to have the 1999 Constitution swapped with 1963 Constitution, Omo-Agege explained that is outside the jurisdiction of the National Assembly, pointing out that lawmakers can only amend the document in piecemeal.

“The procedures for amending the 1999 Constitution are clearly spelt out. It requires a lot of reaching out and lobbying. It is your job to reach out to other stakeholders. You will need to win over as many lawmakers as possible both at the national and state levels. So, you have your work cut out for you,” he said.

Earlier, the coordinator of the Forum, Prof. Onyeadi, called for the adoption of the 1963 Constitution.