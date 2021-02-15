EMAMEH GABRIEL captures the intrigues surrounding the Senate’s debate on the security situation in the country.

The Senate resumed plenary last week shortly after the former service chiefs were appointed non-career ambassadors nominees, amid rising insecurity and ethnic tensions in the country.

At this point, the debate over the propriety or otherwise of a quit notice to alleged herdsmen in the Ondo forest reserves was raging.

And despite the intervention of the North governors forum on the matter calling for ranching, the tensions were yet to subside as frictions still continued.

Although Nigerians from all regions have been concerned about pervasive security challenges the country faces, ranging from Insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and militancy, the tribal conflicts in some parts of the country heightened the apprehension in the polity.

So, it was not unexpected that the upper legislative chamber would begin plenary sitting with the debate on the state of polity.

With the tone for deliberations on the state of the polity set, an intense debate followed a motion sponsored by Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice (APC, Ondo North) alongside 105 other Senators. The senators noted with sadness recent reports of killings, and kidnappings in Ondo, Edo, Oyo, Imo, Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, Nasarawa and Kebbi states, and other parts of the country.

Senators, during the debate that lasted about three hours, expressed divergent views on activities of herdsmen and other criminal elements in the country.

A former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu, accused Ondo state government of ordering Nigerians from other parts of the country to vacate the State.

“We’re mixing up issues. I find it hard to believe that in the 21st century, a governor will ask people who are not from the state to leave. We need to find out these allegations of killings or otherwise,” he claimed.

His claims were rebuffed by the Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe. He said those who were ordered to leave Ondo State were criminals and not citizens doing legitimate businesses.

Abaribe, who warned against misleading information, said practical solutions must be worked out and the criminals flushed out wherever they are hiding in the country.

Abaribe said: “But we need to clear certain things. I want to address the issue of whether people were sent away. Nigerians were not sent away. Criminals were sent away. We shouldn’t send out the wrong message. The IGP has said that these criminals aren’t from Nigeria. If we want to find solutions, let’s do that. Those criminal elements from anywhere they’re coming from must be flushed out.”

Senate committee chairman on Army, Mohammed Ali Ndume, urged the Senate to set up an ad-hoc committee and involve experts during the public hearing. He said this will bring a lasting solution.

He said: “We should take responsibility as leaders. We are in government. We are part of the government. These people are criminals. They don’t settle in one place. We can set up an ad-hoc committee to look at all the issues raised,” he said.

Former minority leader, Biodun Olujimi, wondered why a national emergency was declared at the peak of COVID-19 but the government has not deemed it fit to declare a national security emergency.

She said: “We are all in denial. Otherwise, we would have declared it a national emergency. Right now, Nigerians are endangered species. We have spoken and nothing is being done. We must do something. Posterity will not forgive us if we do nothing.”

A lawmaker from Adamawa State, Binos Yero, said Nigerians of Fulani extraction were being encouraged to roam the country freely unchallenged. He said it must stop.

This must stop,” he said. Tolu Odebiyi from Ogun State, said Nigeria was at the precipice of a civil war. He said President Muhammadu Buhari can sign an executive order and ban open grazing in the country.

He said: “I visited a border community in my place and herdsmen had destroyed their sources of livelihood. They burnt their houses and we are talking about confirming former service chiefs who couldn’t fix our security challenges. What are we doing?”

Smart Adeyemi from Kogi State said: “Whenever we talk about insecurity, there’s an international conspiracy. If things are getting out of hand, there’s nothing wrong if the president asks for foreign support. There’s need for an international support. We don’t need N500 billion on purchase of drugs for COVID-19. We should spend that on insecurity.”

Suleiman Kyari from Kaduna State said: “This country has sunk to a level where it it seen as a failed country. Service Chiefs must address the morale of their troops. We should coordinate security intelligence. That has been failing.”

Deputy Senate Whip, Abdullahi Sabi said: “Niger State has joined the league of states that are attacked daily by bandits. Two local government councils stand out. There were several attacks and people were killed. We are definitely facing the heat.”

Michael Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti State, said: “Section 43 of our Constitution grants every Nigerian the right to live in any part of the country. This is different from land ownership. Even if I have the right to live in any part of Nigeria, I don’t have the right to trespass on the property of others. Governors must be able to take charge of their domains. Criminals must be arrested. Let no one be afraid of being called a tribalist.”

At the end of the long and intense debate, the Senate urged the federal government to immediately review the ECOWAS protocol of free movement of persons as a way to checkmate the infiltration of criminal elements into the country.

The upper chamber also urged the President to direct the National Security Adviser and the newly nominated Service Chiefs and the inspector general of police to device a proposal to rejig the nation’s security architecture and disposition of forces for more effective counter measures against the current security challenges, particularly in the rural areas.

It called on state governors to reinvigorate rural governance and convene state-wide inter-communal conclaves and dialogues to promote local conflict resolution and inter-ethnic harmony; and implement the National Livestock Transformation Plan to prevent farmer-herder conflicts and activate highly productive livestock sector in Nigeria.

It asked the federal government to immediately embark on an operation to checkmate proliferation of firearms and enforce the laws against their illegal possession by arresting, disarming and punishing anyone in illegal possession of arms.

The Senate urged the federal government to resuscitate and inaugurate the National Task Force Commission to combat the proliferation of light weapons, Small Arms and Ammunition; and to adequately equip the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to police and monitor our borders using technology to check illegal immigrants, and checkmate smuggling of fire arms and light weapons.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks, warned politicians against ethnicising the insecurity in the country, warning that doing so was capable of inciting widespread bloodshed among the various ethnic groups in Nigeria.

He, however, emphasized the need for more funding to the military to enable it tackle the spate of widespread insecurity in several states across the geo-political zones as a result of the growing activities of Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers.

However, pundits, like Bar Mike Obiekwe and Tejiro Ayomanor, argue that the resolutions are not significantly different from what the chamber has called for in the past. “The issue is whether the executive will heed the calls, Obiekwe said.

“The task before the Senate is to fashion out a means to make the executive, take their resolutions more seriously,” Ayomanor stated.

Mindful of these concerns, Lawan had said “We should not be frustrated, we should not be discouraged. What we are talking here is being listened to, even when it appears to us that there’s no sufficient implementation of what we are doing.

“But the Executive listen to what we are talking about, and Nigerians also listen. And, of course, some Nigerians will not understand that we don’t have execution power, but we can continue to oversight, continue to insist and be persistent that these are real issues that our government – including us – must address,” Lawan added.