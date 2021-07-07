The Senate has approved the 2021 supplementary budget with an increment of N87billion.

President Muhammadu Buhari had about two weeks ago transmitted a supplementary Appropriation Bill of N895.842,465,917 to the National Assembly for consideration and approval in order take car insecurity and COVID-19 vaccines.

But while approving the budget on Wednesday, Senate increased the initial figure of N895.8bn to N982 billion.

With the approval, there will be no room for excuses over funding of the Nigerian armed forces in the fight against insecurity.

The large chunk of the budget will go to the armed forces including the Nigeria Police Force while the other part of the budget will be used to fund the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking on the passage, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, advised the committees of the National Assembly to follow the spending of the funds and ensure the money is judiciously utilised.

“The proper use of the money will determine the approval of the 2022 budget,” Lawan said.

The Senate Appropriation Committee chairman, Senator Jibrin Barau, had last week pleaded with the upper chamber to allow the Joint Committees of the Senate and House of Representatives come up with a harmonised report on the supplementary appropriation bill to facilitate its speedy passage.

Earlier, while presenting the report, Barau said the committee recommended N982 billion in the Supplementary Bill which was unanimously passed by the Senate.