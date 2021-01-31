By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

The deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege yesterday received the executive director, African Centre on Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) Nduka Edede Chinwendu who was a working visit to the Senate.

According to a statement by the head of public communications, ACJHR, Mrs Adaelu Ihuoma, the group was at the National Assembly to seek the support of the Constitution Amendment Committee towards pushing through some important areas of amendments critical to judicial reforms.

The ACJHR cited areas of human rights, efficient, fast and diligent handling of cases, judges welfare and retirement age, electoral reforms that will create room for the sanctity of the ballot and citizens unrestrained access to electoral participation, gender equality and issues that will protect economic rights of every Nigerian.

Responding, Omo Agege promised to table before his committee the novel suggestion of the African Human Right Centre while informing the executive director that issues of judicial reforms, equal access to the ballot, free and transparent election gender issues, etc. we’re already on the table of the committee and getting deserved attention.