By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The Deputy Senate President, Omo Agege yesterday received the Executive Director of the African Centre on Justice and Human Rights, ACJHR, Barr.Nduka Edede Chinwendu, who was on a working visit to the Senate.

The Deputy President doubles as the Chairman of the National Assembly constitution review Committee in Abuja .

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement by the Head of Public Communications, ACJHR, Mrs Adaelu Ihuoma, they were in the National Assembly to seek his support and that of his constitution amendment committee towards pushing through some important areas of amendments for their consideration that will aid judicial reforms.

The ACJHR cited areas of human rights, efficient, fast and diligent handling of cases, Judges welfare and retirement age, electoral reforms that will create room for sanctity of the ballot and citizens unrestrained access to electoral participation, gender equality and issues that will protect economic rights of every Nigerian.

Responding, the Deputy Senate President Senator Omo Agege promised to table before his committee the novel suggestion of the African Human Right Centre while informing the Executive Director that issues of Judicial reforms, equal access to the ballot, free and transparent election gender issues , etc are already on the table of the committee and getting deserved attention.

While thanking the centre for their suggestion and input, he implored them to make out time whenever the committee invites them to offer more suggestion or seek clarifications on issues that will help deepen their work.