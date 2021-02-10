BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate will today begin the consideration of two requests by President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of the newly appointed chief of defence staff (CDS) and service chiefs on one hand and four non-career Ambassadors-designate.

The first request which was contained in a letter dated January 27, 2021, was read by the senate president, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary yesterday and the presidential request is expected to be referred to the senate committees on army, air-force and navy for further legislative scrutiny today.

The president’s letter reads: “In compliance with the provisions of Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act. Cap A20 Laws the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the under listed officer as the chief of defence staff and services chiefs of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The appointees for confirmation are Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor (chief of defence staff), Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru (chief of army staff), Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (chief of naval staff), and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao (chief of air staff)

Also, the Senate has formally received a request from the president to confirm the immediate past chief of defence staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd) as non-career Ambassador-designate.

Also to be confirmed are the immediate past service chiefs – Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe (rtd), and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd).

The president in the letter requesting the confirmation of appointment of the former CDS and service chiefs also sought the confirmation of Air Vice Marshal Muhammad S. Usman (Rtd) as a non-career Ambassador-designate.

The request was contained in a letter dated February 4, 2021, and read at plenary by the senate president immediately after the adoption of the votes and proceedings yesterday and it is also expected to be referred to the senate committee on foreign affairs today for further legislative action.

According to President Buhari, the appointment of the former military chiefs was duly carried out in accordance with section 171(1),(2)(c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Recall that the former CDS and service chiefs, had on January 26, 2021, tendered their resignation from the service of the military to President Buhari.