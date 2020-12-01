The Senate yesterday cancelled planned activities for Monday both in the parliament building and outside, over the gruesome killing of farmers by Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday in Borno State.

This is even as the minority caucus of the upper legislative chamber also challenged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to stop issuing “tepid statements” on the killings of Nigerians but rather act decisively to tame the menace.

For one week, members of the Senate Press Corps were served with an invite to an event to honour the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, with an ‘HeForShe Award of Excellence’ by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

Until yesterday morning when the media adviser to Lawan, Ola Awoniyi, sent WhatsApp messages to the same reporters, announcing the cancellation of the event, the occasion was billed for the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

“Just to inform you that the scheduled event at the NAF Conference Centre has been put off,” Awoniyi wrote in a text message to our reporter.

Hours later, the media aide to the Senate President announced through a press statement that his principal, Lawan, was leading a federal government delegation to Borno State to commiserate with the State government and people over the killing of the rice farmers.

Also, the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) cancelled its scheduled budget defense/appraisal engagement with the FCT Minister, Mohammad Bello, earlier slated for 2pm yesterday at Room 301, Senate new building wing of the National Assembly complex.

Apparently, the decision was taken by the committee chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who is incidentally from Borno State to mourn the victims of the killing.

Meanwhile, the Senate Minority Caucus has expressed sadness over the gruesome killing of the Borno farmers.

In a statement by the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, signed by his media adviser, Uchenna Awom, in Abuja yesterday, the caucus said it was saddening that the harvest season has now been turned to mourning season.

Abaribe said, “We are horrified that our people, particularly the farmers who are toiling tirelessly to sustain the nation’s food security, have always become the target of the insurgents.

“This is so horrendous and mind wrenching and of course the unmindful slaughter of our people in such dastardly manner is becoming way too many. It’s embarrassing to the country and calls to question the government’s strategy and capacity to tame the rising wave of insurgency and banditry ravaging a large swath of our dear nation, particularly in the Northern region”.