* As PDP caucus mourns, calls PMB to action

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate on Monday cancelled planned activities for the day both in the parliament building and outside, over the gruesome killing of 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday in Borno State.

This is as the minority caucus of the upper legislative chamber also challenged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to stop issuing mere press statements on the killings of Nigerians but rather act decisively to tame the menace.

For one week, members of the Senate Press Corps were served with an invite to an event to honour the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, with an ‘HeForShe Award of Excellence’ by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

Until today when the media adviser to Lawan, Ola Awoniyi, sent WhatsApp messages to the same reporters, announcing the cancellation of the event, the occasion was billed for the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

“Just to inform you that the scheduled event at the NAF Conference Centre has been put off,” Awoniyi wrote in a text message to our reporter.

Hours later, the media aide to the Senate President announced through a press statement that his principal, Lawan, was leading a Federal Government delegation to Borno State to commiserate with the State government and people over the killing of the rice farmers.

Also, the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) cancelled its scheduled budget defense/appraisal engagement with the FCT Minister, Muhammed Musa Bello, earlier slated for 2pm today at Room 301, Senate new building wing of the National Assembly complex.

Apparently, the decision was taken by the committee chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who is incidentally from Borno State to mourn the victims of the killing.

Meanwhile, the Senate Minority Caucus has expressed deep sadness over the gruesome killing of the Borno farmers.

In a statement by the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, signed by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom in Abuja on Monday, the caucus said it was saddening that the harvest season has now been turned to mourning season.

“We are horrified that our people, particularly the farmers who are toiling tirelessly to sustain the nation’s food security has always become the target of the insurgents.

“This is so horrendous and mind wrenching and of course the unmindful slaughter of our people in such dastardly manner is becoming way too many. It’s embarrassing to the country and calls to question the government’s strategy and capacity to tame the rising wave of insurgency and banditry ravaging a large swath of our dear nation, particularly in the Northern region”, he said.

The caucus, Senator Abaribe said, urged the government to up the ante in the fight against the frightening insecurity occasioned by the resurging Boko Haram insurgents, banditry and kidnapping all over the country.

It added that it was no longer enough for the presidency to always issue “tepid statements by the condemning attacks and daily killing of our citizens,” adding that now was the time to take decisive action and review its strategy since it seems the current one has failed woefully.

The caucus, however, commiserated with the government and people of Borno State, while it prayed that God will console the families of the victims.