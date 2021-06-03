Senate Committees on Defense and Army headed by Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and Ali Ndume respectively are to screen the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday forwarded a letter to the National Assembly, seeking for the confirmation of Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The defence headquarters had on May 27, 2021 announced the appointment of Yahaya in a statement issued and signed by the acting spokesperson, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu.

The appointment followed the death of the former Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash near Kaduna International Airport.

But speaking at plenary yesterday, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary referred the president’s request to the committees on Defense and Army.

The Defence Committee which is chaired by Senator Aliyu Wamakko was mandated to be the lead committee to screen the newly appointed army chief.

Yahaya is the 22nd chief of army staff. He was born on January 5, 1966. After joining the Nigerian Army, he rose to the rank of a major general before his appointment.