The Senate has condemned what it described as the “unlawful” encroachment and arrest of Nigerians by the authorities of the Republic of Benin.

Accordingly, the upper chamber directed its committees on Foreign Affairs, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, and States and Local Governments to interface with the federal ministry of foreign Affairs, the Federal Ministry of Justice and National Border Commission to urgently put in place the necessary mechanism that would provide lasting solutions to this issue.

The upper chamber’s decision to intervene was reached amid its resolutions, following a point of order raised by Senator Tolu Odebiyi (APC, Ogun West).

The Senate in its resolutions, condemned any act of unlawful encroachment and the unlawful arrest of Nigerians by the authorities of Republic of Benin.

It also directed its Committees on Foreign Affairs, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, and States and Local Governments to interface with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Ministry of Justice and National Border Commission to urgently put in place the necessary mechanism that would provide lasting solutions to this issue.