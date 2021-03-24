BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Mr. Halliru Nababa, mni as the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The confirmation was sequel to the consideration of a report of the Senate Committee on Interior chaired by Senator Kashim Shettima (APC, Borno), which screened Nababa.

Shettima while pesenting his committee’s report at plenary, said Nababa was found to be suitable for the job and having the requisite educational qualifications and temerity to hold the office of Comptroller-General of the correctional service.

