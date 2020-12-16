The Nigerian Senate, Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, as a Member, Police Service Commission.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had in October 2020, sent the nomination of Chief Nnamani for confirmation.

The Senate subsequently referred the nominee to its committee on Police Affairs for screening.

Presenting the Committee report at the Plenary, chairman of the Committee, Senator Jika Dauda Haliru, said the nominee passed the screening exercise, adding that, there was no petition against him.

Senator Chukwuka Utazi, while supporting the nomination of Chief Nnamani, described him as a nationalist who, when appointed, would help the Commission achieve the desired goals.

Utazi said that, despite being a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Nnamani was in peace with everyone in Enugu State, including the oppositions, urging his colleagues to support his nomination.

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, while calling on his colleagues to support the nomination, said the nation needed someone like Chief Nnamani at the moment.

With no objections to his nomination, the Senate therefore unanimously confirmed the appointment of Chief Nnamani.

Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, a lawyer and former Secretary to Enugu State Government is presently a chieftain of the APC, an entrepreneur and chairman of the Autostar Group.