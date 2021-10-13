The Senate has confirmed Hon. Amaechi Nwoha as Commissioner representing South-East in the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

Nwoha’s confirmation followed the consideration of a report presented by the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service at plenary on Wednesday.

Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West) presented the report on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano Central).

Adeyemi in his presentation, said the nominee satisfied the requirement of section 4 of the National Assembly Service Commission Act 2014 as amended.

According to the lawmaker, Nwoha’s antecedents as a legislator in the Imo State House of Assembly makes him suitable and competent for appointment in the NASC.

He stated that there was no petition received by the Committee against his nomination as Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Senate passed two Bills for concurrence.

The Bills are Climate Change Bill, 2021, and Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

Both Bills for concurrence were sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).