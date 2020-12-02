The Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Prof Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term.

LEADERSHIP reports that Yakubu was first appointed in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari for a tenure of five years which elapsed last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate’s confirmation of Yakubu was sequel to the consideration and adoption of the report of the committee on INEC.

It would be recalled that Yakubu’s nomination for reappointment as INEC chairman by President Buhari was formally announced on the floor of the Senate yesterday, alongside a new national commissioner to represent North-West, Prof Abdullahi Zuru.

Advertisements

The nominations were subsequently referred to the Senate committee on INEC chaired by Sen Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South) for screening, which took place last week Thursday.

Yakubu, who was subjected to questions by members of the committee for about one hour 20 minutes, told the lawmakers that expedited passage of the Electoral Act 2010 (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was critical to having an improved electoral system in the country.

Advertisements





He spoke on a wide range of issues including the achievements of the electoral commission under his watch in the last five years, election management, and registration of political parties, continuous voter’s registration, and voter turnout, among other issues.

Meanwhile, the committee’s screening report on Prof Yakubu was presented and considered in a committee of the whole.

In the recommendations of the committee read by Senator Gaya, Yakubu was cleared for confirmation by the Senate owing to his academic pedigree, competence and achievements in his first term in office.

Senators Sandy Onor, Sam Egwu, Enyinnaya Abaribe, James Manager, and Gabriel Suswam, who took time to speak on the report, spoke glowingly of Yakubu.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the confirmed chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to continue the process of regular voter education and sensitisation.

This, they said would check irregularities and ensure high turnout of voters in the election process.

This was conveyed in a release by the APC and signed by the party’s deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, congratulating Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on his reappointment and Senate’s confirmation as chairman of the nation’s electoral body.

“Our election processes are far from perfect, however marked improvements have been recorded in a series of recent elections conducted. The task before “Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and the election management body he leads is to strive further in being unbiased and apolitical.

“Technological innovations recently introduced and deployed by INEC has greatly improved the credibility and efficiency of our election processes. We must continue to support and invest in these

innovations.

“The Party also urges INEC to continually embark on regular voter education and sensitisation to improve voter turnout and check illegalities such as vote buying and other emerging frauds in our

electioneering processes.

“In all elections, valid votes must count and the majority will of the electorate must prevail. This is a creed INEC and indeed all partisans must subscribe to in the interest of our democracy