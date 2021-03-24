BY BODE GBADEBO |

The Senate has commenced moves to unbundle the Nigerian Postal Service with the consideration of a Bill to repeal and re-enact the Nigerian Postal Service Act, 2004.

The Bill which scaled second reading on yesterday was sponsored by Senator Oluremi Tinubu (APC, Lagos Central).

Leading the debate on the general principles of the Bill, Tinubu said the piece of legislation seeks a reform of the postal industry and to make comprehensive provisions for the development and regulation of postal services in Nigeria.

According to the lawmaker, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) which dates as far back as 1852, evolved from an exigency of the colonial administration to a Collection Office of the United Kingdom and eventually, to the NIPOST.

She recalled that as at 1st of October, 1960, when Nigeria gained

independence from colonial rule, there existed one hundred and seventy-six (176) post offices, 10 sub-post offices and 1000 postal agencies.

Tinubu, however, noted that the agency presently has over nine hundred and fifty five (955) post offices and more than three thousand (3,000) postal agencies in the thirty-six states of the federation.

The lawmaker observed that in view of existing realities, it had become imperative for the NIPOST Act to be reviewed to guarantee improved efficiency and service.