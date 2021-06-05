The Senate yesterday donated N10 million to families of victims of the Warrah boat mishap in Ngaski local government area of Kebbi State.

Announcing the donation in Birnin Kebbi, Senator Adamu Aliero, who led a senate delegation to condole with Governor Atiku Bagudu over the mishap, said the donation would be given to the Yauri Emirate for the victims’ families.

“We are going to Yauri Emirate to deliver the donation for the victims’ families.

“The senate is deeply concerned; it will ensure that measures are taken by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA),” he said.

Aliero said the senate would ensure that the authority would take away tree trunks and rocks that caused accidents.

“We have lost so many lives from 2003 to date. If the measures are taken in addition to the one to be taken by Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, we will drastically reduce the rate of accident and provide succour to the people living in riverine areas,” he said.

Earlier, chief whip of the senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, told Bagudu that all senate members were shocked and saddened by the accident.

He noted that the senate leader, Dr Abdullahi Yahaya, moved a motion concerning the incident and he was seconded by Sen. Adamu Aliero.

He said the senate had asked the NIWA to make sure that the next national budget would accommodate removal of tree trunks and other hindrances from the river.(NAN)