The Senate and the federal government have intensified calls for the listing of major state-owned enterprises, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), as part of efforts to grow Nigeria’s capital market to $1 trillion within the next decade.

The proposed listings are expected to deepen the capital market, attract more domestic and foreign investments, broaden public ownership of strategic national assets and strengthen capital formation to support economic growth.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market, Osita Izunaso, and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, made the call at the National Capital Market Conference 2026 in Abuja.

They also advocated incentives to encourage private companies, particularly major telecommunications firms, to list on the NGX, arguing that broader corporate participation would expand investment opportunities for Nigerians and increase the number of companies contributing to the development of the market.

Izunaso expressed concern that despite Nigeria having more than five million registered companies, only about 151 are listed on the stock exchange.

He questioned why major entities such as NNPC and leading telecommunications companies had yet to list, noting that their participation could significantly expand the market and enable ordinary Nigerians to own shares in some of the country’s largest businesses.

He said increasing the number of listed companies would strengthen domestic capital mobilisation, improve investment opportunities and enable more Nigerians to benefit directly from corporate growth.

The senator also called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to accelerate the development of regulations for digital assets and tokenisation, warning that delays could prevent Nigeria from taking advantage of emerging investment opportunities in the evolving global financial market.

Oyedele aligned with the call for more companies to list, saying Nigeria should target a $1 trillion capital market within the next 10 years to support its ambition of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The target is more ambitious than the SEC’s existing plan to grow the market from about N250 trillion to N750 trillion by 2036.

According to the minister, achieving the target would require a significant expansion of equity market capitalisation, the number of listed companies and retail investor participation.

He proposed increasing equity market capitalisation from about 33 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) to at least 60 per cent, raising the number of listed companies from 146 to 250 and expanding the retail investor base from six million to 20 million.

Oyedele said the government would rely on incentives rather than coercion to persuade businesses to access the capital market.

“We cannot force them. We would encourage Nigerian private businesses to list. We will use incentives to attract them,” he said.

On state-owned enterprises, the minister said listing selected government assets would improve transparency, strengthen corporate governance and give Nigerians an opportunity to participate in their ownership and growth.

He identified NNPC and NLNG as companies whose listing could significantly increase the size of the domestic capital market, drawing a comparison with Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Arabian state-controlled oil company whose public offering opened up part of its ownership to investors.

A successful listing of major national assets could also expand the range of investment instruments available to pension funds, institutional investors and individual shareholders, while improving the capacity of the market to mobilise long-term funds for economic development.

Oyedele said Nigeria’s capital market had recorded substantial growth, with equity market capitalisation rising from less than N30 trillion in mid-2023 to about N160 trillion.

He added that pension assets had increased to N27.5 trillion, highlighting the growing pool of domestic capital that could be channelled into productive investments.

The minister also cited Nigeria’s reinstatement in the FTSE Russell Frontier Market Index and its inclusion in a new J.P. Morgan government bond index, with a 7.4 per cent weight, as indications of growing investor confidence in the country’s financial markets.

However, expanding the market to the proposed $1 trillion level would require sustained efforts to attract new listings, improve investor confidence, strengthen regulatory oversight and increase the participation of retail investors.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to broaden retail participation in the capital market, the SEC has launched a National Savings Scheme designed to provide Nigerians with regulated channels to save and invest.

The Director-General of the SEC, Dr Emomotimi Agama, said the scheme was backed by the Investments and Securities Act 2025 and would be managed by professional fund managers.

He said the initiative was also supported by tax incentives being developed through a memorandum of understanding involving the Nigeria Revenue Service and FSD Africa.

The scheme is expected to provide more accessible investment options for Nigerians who have limited participation in the formal capital market, while encouraging a shift towards regulated financial products.

Oyedele, who formally launched the initiative, expressed concern that many young Nigerians were putting their money into sports betting, unregulated cryptocurrency investments and Ponzi schemes rather than regulated investment products.

He said the new scheme would offer accessible savings and investment channels through mobile phones and fintech platforms, alongside transparent information to help investors make informed decisions.

The initiative is also expected to provide a functional complaints-handling process, while a proposed fraud restitution mechanism and a strengthened Investment and Securities Tribunal would help address disputes and improve investor protection.

The finance minister said widening access to regulated investment opportunities was important to mobilising domestic savings and increasing the number of Nigerians participating in wealth creation through the capital market.

The launch of the scheme complements the government’s broader ambition to expand the investor base and increase the flow of funds into productive sectors of the economy.

With the proposed listing of major state-owned enterprises and private companies, alongside efforts to bring more retail investors into the market, the government is seeking to position the Nigerian capital market as a stronger source of long-term financing for businesses and national economic development.