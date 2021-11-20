The Senate has hailed troops of 25 Task Force Brigade of the Operation Hadin Kai for foiling attack by a group of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on a Military facility in Damboa local government area of Borno State.

Recall that the terrorists had attempted to attack an Army Super Camp in Damboa but were met with the troops’ superior firepower on Friday.

Speaking with journalists on Friday in Abuja, chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, praised the Army for the gallantry in stopping the terrorists from attacking Damboa.

Senator Ndume, who represents Borno South, also hailed the Commander of 25 Brigade led by Brigade Commander M. F. Babayo, for the gallant action, saying that the troops chased away the terrorists as there was no casualty as only few civilians were injured during the encounter.

According to Ndume, the success was recorded because of the improved coordination between the security agencies and the Senate that carries out oversight function on the Army, adding that, “I called the Brigade Commander during the attack and he was in full spirit where he told me even at the scene of the incident that he was on top of the situation and unlike in the past, the Soldiers were fully determined and chased away the terrorists without fear of giving up.”

According to him, the community boosted the morale of the troops as they sang songs of praises and rejoicing with them for repelling the attack by the terrorists.