Senate yesterday honoured the founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua.

Born in Ondo State on 12th June, 1963, the cleric and philanthropist died on 5th June, 2021 after a church programme.

Rising on a point of Order 43, the Senate deputy leader, Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North) announced the passage of TB Joshua.

He said the cleric touched so many lives positively before his death.

The Ondo lawmaker also informed the Senate that TB Joshua was given a national honour by the Nigerian government and called for a minute of silence to be observed in his honour.

The Senate president said Nigerians believe in God to take away numerous challenges facing the country.

“God can help Nigeria to overcome the numerous challenges. We are saddened by his demise. Let’s observe one minutes silence in his honour,” Lawan said of TB Joshua.

The prophet and televangelist TB Joshua died at the age of 57 of an undisclosed illness on Saturday, the ministry said on Sunday.

“God has taken his servant prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on Earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for‚ lived for and died for,” the Church had said.