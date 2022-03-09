The Senate yesterday shunned a Federal High Court ruling stopping them from reworking the 2022 electoral act amendment bill signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan declared that the court ruling would not stop the National Assembly from amending the Electoral Act.

LEADERSHIP reports that based on the Senate rules, if there is a court order on any matter, they senators would stay action on it.

In April 2021 when the Senate commenced investigation into the alleged harassment of a security guard by the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, he appeared before the lawmakers and begged for time to study the allegations before going to court to secure an injunction, an order the Senate obeyed. Nothing has been heard of the case since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the new twist followed a ruling delivered on Monday by Justice Inyang Ekwo on an ex-parte application by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) barring President Muhammadu Buhari, the attorney general of the federation and the Senate president from tampering with the newly amended Electoral Act 2022.

The court ruled that the Electoral Act had become a valid law and could not be altered without following the due process of law.

Court To Buhari, AGF: Don’t Tamper With Electoral Act 2022

President Buhari had, in a letter dated 28th February, 2022, requested the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

He drew the attention of the lawmakers to the provisions of Section 84(12) which, according to him, conflicted with extant constitutional provisions.

Senate President Lawan, while reacting to the ruling by the Federal High Court after the Electoral Act Amendment Bill scaled first reading during plenary yesterday, said the same court violated the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) on separation of powers.

Lawan said, “I find it necessary to talk about this at this point, because our governance system is based on the presidential system of government where there is clear-cut separation and exercise of powers.

“The Judiciary cannot, under no circumstance, stop the National Assembly from performing its legislative duties.

“We know what our due processes are; just like we wouldn’t venture into what the Judiciary does, it should also understand that we have our processes.

“If the president writes to the National Assembly to request an amendment; that is within his competence, and it is for the National Assembly to decide whether it agrees with the request of Mr. President or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But to say that we cannot consider it is to ask for what is not there to be given. I believe that members of this National Assembly know their work and will do what is right. This is due process, we are not doing anything outside of the law; whether it is Mr. President or any Nigerian who feels very strongly about an amendment, this National Assembly is ready to consider it.

“It is within our exclusive right to consider whatever request we receive from Nigerians, whether through the Executive arm of government or through our colleagues – private members’ bill.”

Senator Gabriel Suswam, a PDP Senator, while rising under a point of order, faulted the ruling of the Federal Court.

“I agree with what you have said; the court cannot stop us from making laws. The problem with the letter sent to us by the president is that there is a part of it that interpreted the law we made.

“I think that is the only part that the court can act on, because he (President Buhari) said that the law we (National Assembly) made is ultra vires, which is not his responsibility, and I think, to that extent, the court can comment on that and not on the fact that we are making laws,” he said.

But Senator Ike Ekweremadu, while citing Order 52(5) of the Senate Standing Order, called on the Senate to abide by the court ruling.

He said, “When we were waiting for the President to assent to the Electoral Act, some of us made a suggestion we believed would help, namely that the President would sign and then we would commit ourselves to amending that section.

“Mr. President, I also offered to help in redrafting it, now we have a situation where they’ve told us there’s a judicial restriction on us to do that.

“Mr. President, I agree with you entirely, but the principle, as all the lawyers here know, is that if there is a court order, no matter how wrong it is, our responsibility as individuals and citizens is to respect it. The argument you have raised is what we are going to raise in response.”

The Senate President, while giving his ruling to the order raised by Ekweremadu, said, “this has nothing to do with what happens in the court.”

Ekweremadu, however, advised the National Assembly to discharge the court order.

“I think the argument you’ve raised is valid, but this point is what we have to present in court to discharge that order. We cannot sit and appeal on a matter that has already been given an order in court. I think we should exercise caution in sitting in judgment over a matter that an order has been given.

“What we should do is to brief our lawyers to go and discharge the order, instead of sitting here and disobeying court orders. It is not good for us and our system, that is calling for anarchy.”

In his response, Lawan said, “My opinion about anarchy is when either arm of government decides to go into the exclusive preserve of the other. If the Judiciary wants to come into the Legislature to decide when we sit and when we don’t, then that’s anarchy.

“If the Judiciary would simply say we are not to consider this and that, and we obey those kinds of rulings, that is anarchy, because it is emasculating the legislature and that is not supposed to be.

“We will continue with what we are supposed to do because that is our calling. We are just advising that the Judiciary should please help us develop this democracy, because this arm of government is the least developed, and if we are allowed these kinds of rulings, we may end up going back 23 years ago.

Senators Directs INEC To Register Inmates To Vote In 2023

Meanwhile, the Senate yesterday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow duly registered and eligible prison-electorate to exercise their franchise during all general elections in Nigeria.

This was even as it called on the electoral body to determine the status of the inmates that are constitutionally qualified to be registered as eligible voters and should vote at elections.

The chamber also urged the Commission and relevant agencies to carry out voter enlightenment in all prisons in Nigeria, to educate the inmates of their rights and the necessity to exercise their franchise in general elections. It further called on INEC and all relevant agencies to update the register of voters to take into account the prison population for the purpose of elections.

The Senate told the Commission to work with the Nigeria Correctional Service to locate voting centres at custodial centres across the country to be used for voting.

These were resolutions reached by the Senate following a motion sponsored by Senator Patrick Abba Moro (Benue South).

The motion was entitled, “The prerogative of Prison Inmates to vote in general elections in Nigeria: statutory, inalienable and non-negotiable.”

Senator Abba Moro, in his presentation, said, “The Senate notes that certain human rights are inalienable and come naturally with the birth of the individual. One of such rights is that of citizenship. Incarceration though is one of the legal grounds of depriving a person or an offender in custody of certain rights, however, the right of citizenship cannot at any point be taken away.

He said citizenship comes with many defined rights and civic responsibilities, one of which is the right to vote in general elections.

He put the number of inmates at over 68,000, most of whom are awaiting trial inmates, who in the eyes of the law are presumed innocent until found guilty.

“It is forthright, and just, that such persons be allowed to exercise their franchise and any attempt by an individual or agency to deny inmates of their right to vote is unconstitutional, illegal, unlawful, null and void,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Senate yesterday stepped down consideration of a report on the Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022.

The report was presented by the Joint Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes; and Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, while calling for the report to be stepped down, said doing so would allow for robust contributions by lawmakers who were absent during the sitting.

He disclosed that the report would, nevertheless, be considered today during plenary.

…Constitutes 7-man Conference C’ttee On Sexual Harassment Bill

Also yesterday, Senator Lawan constituted a seven-man conference committee on the Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Institutions Prohibition bill.

The bill was passed by the upper chamber on 7th July, 2020.

The bill was sponsored by Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central District.

Lawan announced the membership of the conference committee at the start of plenary proceedings.

Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central) was named the chairman of the conference committee. Other members include Senators Betty Apiafi, Stella Oduah, Abubakar Kyari, Suleiman Umar, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, and Kola Balogun.

Members of the conference committee are expected to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to harmonise the two versions of the bill passed by both chambers.

Reps Pass 56 Amendments, Reconsider On Rejected Gender Bills

In the House of Representatives, the lawmakers have resolved to rescind their decisions on three out of the four gender bills they rejected during last week’s voting on constitution amendment.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabimila, after a 15-minute executive session at the resumption of plenary yesterday, said the rescission was necessary given the mood of the nation and in commemoration of the 2022 International Women’s Day.

The bills which will now be relisted and reconsidered within the coming weeks by the lawmakers include Expansion of the Scope of Citizenship by Registration, 35% Affirmative Action for Women in Political Party Administration, and Qualification to become an Indigene of a State in Nigeria.

Since last Wednesday, hundreds of women have besieged the National Assembly, blocking the main entrance to the premises to protest the death of the bills.

The women vowed not to leave the protest ground until the National Assembly leadership addressed them.

Following Gbajabiamila’s address, chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Abubakar Fulata, moved a motion to withdraw the rejected bills and was seconded by the deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu.

Speaking with journalists after the executive session, the chairman, House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, said the decision of the Green Chamber was in solidarity with the female folks on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

Benson, however, explained that the House did not rescind the decision on the Bill to provide for Special Seats for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly due to constitutional constraints, saying there is provision for the number of legislatives seats for each state.

He said: “If you talk about creating extra seats, the Constitution itself states the maximum number. You must have a constituency that is available to run; you know what I’m saying.

“So, it’s an ongoing conversation that we are also critically looking at. Nobody wants to leave the women behind. So, we will do our best to ensure that we try and give them the pride of a place they truly deserve.”

The House has also passed 56 bills on the amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

The bills were passed during the plenary alongside a bill that seeks to repeal the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy (Establishment) Act, 2017, and enact the Federal University of Health Sciences and Technology, Enugu, to make comprehensive provisions for the management and administration of the university.

Some of the 56 bills are: Bills seeking to Abrogate the State Joint Local Government Account and Provide for a Special Account into which shall be paid all Allocations Due to Local Government Councils from the Federation Account and from the Government of the State; Establish Local Government as a Tier of Government and Guarantee their Democratic Existence, Tenure; Provide for the Financial Independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary; compel persons to obey or comply with Legislative Summons; Regulate the First Session and Inauguration of Members-elect of the National and State Houses of Assembly; and Institutionalise Legislative Bureaucracy in the Constitution.