Projections have shown that in the next 30 years Nigeria’s population is estimated to double (about 400 million). By implication, the country would have more mouths to feed.

Clearly, as it stands today, the country is far behind meeting the target to surmount the pressure from its current food crisis.

Yet, the outbreak of the coronavirus and its toll on global economy, Nigeria inclusive, has left the federal government with no choice but to resort to loans, both local and foreign, to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

Of course, with more mouths to feed in the future, the need to fast-track mechanised farming as well as to bail state governments from their almost insolvent status through available means as loans become inevitable.

Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari recently wrote to the senate for the approval of $1.5b and €995m for this purpose but the two requests suffered a huge setback as the senate through its Committee on Foreign and Local Debts, sent back relevant ministry and agencies of the government for their failure to put up detailed defence.

The minister of agriculture, Mohammed Sabo Nanono, failed to furnish the committee with relevant information to convince its members on how the over €995m is to be expended. Besides, the projects he outlined were said to be reversal of some of the agriculture projects that failed in the past.

The minister had tabled planned actions before the committee for agricultural mechanization across the 774 local government councils in the country, in which he said the country needed no less than 60,000 tractors to solve its food crisis.

“Beautiful plans like the ones you have just unfolded are not new in this country. Please rejig the plans to be in tune with productivity needs of the real or rural farmers if you don’t want the money being sought to go down the drains,” Senator Oriolowo, agricultural engineer by profession, told the minister.

Similarly, the director general, Debt Management Office, Patience Onhia, failed to furnish the committee with information about states that are credit worthy to take part of the $1.5billion loan being asked for the 36 states and the FCT for the execution of critical infrastructure against resurgence of COVID-19.

Consequently, the committee resolved that she must furnish it with such information before approval could be given for the loan.

“We have listened to the Minister of Finance, Aliyu Ahmed, on the need for approval of $1.5bn loan meant for the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, but the required details of planned execution requested for, must be given before the approval,” the chairman of the committee said.