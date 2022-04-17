Following years of disagreement and accusations, renovation work have started at the National Assembly complex.

During the last raining season, the National Assembly complex suffered alot of leakages, raising concern by lawmakers and other Nigerians.

The contract for the building of the National Assembly complex was awarded to ITB Nigeria on February 18, 1996 by the FCDA during the military regime of late General Sani Abacha at the cost of $35.18 million.

The first phase was completed in the 90s and the second phase was completed between 2007 and 1999.

For over 20 years, the structure was not renovated. In 2019, when the new leadership of the National Assembly – Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila came to power, they approached President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to renovate the complex.

FCDA was mandated to send a budget to the National Assembly for the renovation of the complex since it is a national monument.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that a budget of about N37 billion was approved for the renovation of the National Assembly complex but several outcry by Nigerians truncated the project.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020, the budget for the renovation project was further reduced to N9 billion without cash backing.

With the consistent leaking of the National Assembly complex’s roof , the chairman, Committee on Senate Services, Senator Sani Musa, said they have been calling for the renovation of the national assembly but that people who apparently had no idea of the decay in the complex opposed it.

Also, the spokesman of the Senate, Ajibola Basiru, said contrary to the widespread falsehood being peddled both in the mainstream and online media as a fallout of the reported incident of the leaking roof of the National Assembly Complex, added that the National Assembly and its leadership were not responsible for the maintenance and renovation of the complex.

But Senators and House of Representatives members are to relocate from their main chambers to temporary venues for plenary as the contractor handling the renovation of the National Assembly Complex resumes work.

As the renovation commenced Senators will temporarily conduct plenary at Committee Room 022 on the ground floor of the New Senate Building, while House of Representatives members will use spacious Committee rooms on the ground floor of its new wing as plenary venue.

It was gathered that the contractor handling the renovation work has 16 months to execute the job with alternative arrangement in place for plenary.

Confirming the development, the Special Adviser on media and Labour to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Adesoro Austen, said Members of House of Representatives are expected to utilize the halls on the first and second floor of the House of Representatives new building.

“There is also a plan to use teleconferencing technology to link all lawmakers who may not be able to find seat at the Committee Room on to the ground floor,” Austen said adding that the contractor handling the renovation project officially took over the Complex on Wednesday.

In his brief remarks at the official handing over ceremony of the Complex to the contractor handling the project, the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, represented by the acting Director of Public Buildings, Arc. Adebowale Ademo, listed the scope of work to be carried during the renovation.

Adebowale said: “The renovation will comprise the two plenary chambers of the National Assembly as well as the office buildings housing the office accommodation for the Senators and Honourable Members of the House of Representatives.

“The scope of what is to be done in this phase one of the works entails making the roof water tight. There have been several inconveniences of roof leakages experienced in the past and one of the major areas of attention is to redress the roof leakages and make the entire roof of the White House water tight.

“Next is the cooling system. Some of the Committee Rooms and central lobbies have faced challenges of temperature regulation because some of the chillers are out of service,” he said.

Even though the contract entails replacement of some of the chillers and rehabilitation of those that are in good condition to make them to work properly, Nigerians will want to know the amount for the project comparable to the quality of work to be done.