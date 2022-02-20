President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the Electoral Act Amendment Bill five time in five years.

If Buhari rejects the 2022 electoral act amendment bill, it would be the six time he failed to reform the Nigerian electoral legal framework.

Buhari, who has been contesting the presidential election since 2003 and cried on several occasions over electoral fraud, promised Nigerians in 2015 that he will reform the electoral process that brought him to power.

Even though about 26 civil society organizations have commenced mobilisation of others with possible protest over the non-assent to the electoral act amendment bill, the CSOs are saying that the president can’t keep traveling while the electoral legal framework that should set the pace for the conduct of the 2023 general elections is still not ready.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five times Buhari has declined assent to the Electoral Act Amendment bill in the last five years started in 2018.

In March 2018, Buhari rejected the Bill due to some provision that would usurp the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) powers on electoral matters.

In July 2018, Buhari outrightly vetoed the Bill by refraining from making comments on it until the expiration of the 30 days’ timeline.

In September 2018, Buhari rejected the Bill on the basis of drafting errors and cross-referencing gaps.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2018, Buhari again rejected the Bill because, according to him, it was too close to the 2019 General Election.

Also, Buhari rejected the current Bill in December 2021 based on the adoption of direct primaries as the only legally approved procedure for the nomination of candidates.

But CSOs have said that if the 2022 electoral act amendment bill suffers the same fate, it will amount to a subversion of popular will and national interest.

But CSOs have said that if the 2022 electoral act amendment bill suffers the same fate, it will amount to a subversion of popular will and national interest.

The civil society community declared Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, as the National Day of Protest to demand immediate assent to the bill.

“We urge citizens across the nation to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to act on this matter of urgent national importance,” the 26 CSOs said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CSOs mobilising for the protest are: Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room; Yiaga Africa; Partners for Electoral Reform (PER); International Press Centre; Institute for Media and Society; Nigerian Women Trust Fund; The Albino Foundation; Centre for Citizens with Disability; Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ); Labour Civil Society Coalition (LASCO); Transition Monitoring Group; CLEEN Foundation and Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC).

Others are: Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC); Nigeria Network of Non-Governmental Organizations (NNNGO); Inclusive Friends Association (IFA); Enough is Enough; The Electoral Hub; Centre for Liberty; Take Back Nigeria Movement; International Peace and Civic Responsibility Centre (IPCRC); 100 Women Lobby Group; Women in Politics Forum; Raising New Voices; Millennials Active Citizenship Advocacy Africa and Ready To Lead Africa.

Nigerians are still waiting for Buhari’s action on the latest bill presented to him on 31 January, 2022.