A federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State on Friday, delivered a judgement which among other things, ordered the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to delete section 84 (12) of the electoral act amendment bill.

This has raised alot of questions and confirmed our earlier stories that some people within the presidency and the national assembly were poised at ensuring that the electoral bill did not see the light of the day.

Section 81 of the Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution as amended empowers the President to present bill to the lawmakers and the same constitution in sections 59, 80, 82 among others, empowers the lawmakers to make laws, amend and repeal.

But the Umuahia court’s judgement has been viewed even by the lawmakers as strange.

The Senate has said that it is waiting to be serve with the court judgement asking the Attorney General of the Federation to delete section 84 (12) of the electoral act.

According to the Senate, it won’t jump into issues concerning the judgement adding that they are waiting for the court judgment.

The Spokesman of the Senate, Basiru Ajibola said he is not aware of the suit and whether the National Assembly was a party or was served and/or represented.

“I have also not seen or read the judgment or whether the National Assembly has been served with the judgment or any order of court. I cannot react to newspaper reports of court judgment without seen the actual court judgment,” he said.

Also, the opposition Senators in the National Assembly have said that the judgement ordering the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to delete section 84 (12) from the electoral act is a strange order.

According to the Senators, a judge can rule that a law is unconstitutional but that going further to ask the AGF to delete a section of the law is strange.

The leader of the minority lawmakers in the national assembly, Sen Eyinnaya Abaribe, said they have no competence to discuss about deleting a section of the law outside the national assembly.

“Very strange order by a judge. A judge can rule that a law is unconstitutional but to order the AG to “delete” a law is something I have no competence to discuss, “ Abaribe said.

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has called on the National Assembly not to delete section 84 (12) in the electoral act, stating that it will crippled democratic choices.

TMG Chairman, Awwal Musa Rafsanjani said TMG strongly, does not support the call to delete section 84 (12) in the electoral act and urged the National Assembly to disregard the call.

“Because this call is you know, an attempt to cripple to cripple democratic choice of Nigerians by bringing in people who are already beneficiary who are serving who are using their position to influence the electoral process.

“We did not support this kind of unfair contest where people are using their incumbency, you know, as a political appointees to come and override, you know, those other members.

“So they are using their position to influence the outcome of the election by using in some instances money, using security, using all sorts of privileges that they have, and it is only fair that there should be equal level playing ground.

“So, we do not understand why the president want to institutionalise such disadvantages, disposition in Nigeria. We thought as somebody who is talking about anti corruption, you should know that there’s a greater implication for allowing people who are serving as political appointees to take advantage over the other members,”Rafsanjani said.

“So we call on the National Assembly to totally disregard this call because this call is not meant to defend democracy. It is not mean to defend free fair and equal opportunity for members. So, transition monitoring group is solidly calling on the National Assembly not considered this amendment. Now, we have not even tested the law and you want to, you know, amended, so that’s the business as usual. We say no to that, “ Rafsanjani said.

We knew from the beginning of the electoral act amendment bill that some powerful Nigerians that have been benefiting from electoral fraud will not support the amendment of the law.

Whatever is their plans, the supreme court may decide on the contentious issue.