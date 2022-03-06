Senate President Ahmad Lawan has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to transmit a bill to the National Assembly (NASS) to amend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Lawan made the call in his remarks moments before he referred the president’s request for the amendment of the 2022 Appropriation Act to the Committee on Appropriation after the bill scaled the second reading.

According to him, a request seeking an amendment to the PIA would enable the National Assembly to extend the subsidy regime in the Petroleum Industry Act to be in line with the president’s request for an additional N2.557 trillion to cover fuel subsidy in the 2022 budget from July this year.

The present subsidy regime is expected to elapse in June 2022, in accordance with the provisions of the PIA.

President Buhari, in a letter to the National Assembly dated 10th February, 2022, requested it to make an additional provision for N2.557 trillion to fund petrol subsidy in the 2022 Budget Framework from July this year.

Nigerians are facing a serious fuel crisis since the importation of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) which has caused problems for vehicle owners and operators in the country.

While many are thinking on ways the fuel crisis can be addressed, Lawan has mandated the relevant Oil and Gas Committees of the National Assembly to engage the executive arm of government on a bill to amend the PIA to align with the president’s request.

He said, “This is an opportunity for me to speak on the issue of the executive sending a request for the amendment of the Petroleum Industry Act to extend the provision of the fuel subsidy which is also requested in the amendment of the 2022 Appropriation Act.

“The Act itself says something else, that there will be no subsidy. If we approve fuel subsidy in the 2022 Appropriation Act Amendment Bill sent to us, then it means we have to extend the period in which the government will provide subsidy up to the point this subsidy we approve (N2.557 trillion) would last.

“So, there is a need to come up with the request for an amendment.

“Our Gas and Oil related committees should work with the executive side of government to get that sorted out as soon as possible, so that what we do is appropriate, and is lawful and legal,” Lawan said.

There have been efforts to rein in fuel supply shock but they have failed.

There are still endless queues at many retail outlets across the country. The crisis has worsened gridlocks in the major metropolis with thousands of commuters are regularly stranded.

Following the call for the amendment of the PIA, many have been asking questions whether such will help in tackling the persistent fuel crisis in Nigeria.

Whatever happens, many Nigerians want the current lingering fuel crisis to be resolved.