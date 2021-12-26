It is certainly not a good time to have an Ahmad Lawan as Senate President. His emergence was heavily supported by the then leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

That certainly shows that the loyalty of the executive branch may not be to their bosses – Nigerians.

The intriques that happened in the emergence of Ahmad Lawan as Senate President shows that the National Assembly can only bark but not bite. Protection of political offices rather than protecting the interest of Nigerians and Nigeria, will be the major concern.

Lawan openly said that if the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative branch will make the people to call them rubber stamp, so be it.

The 9th Assembly has done alot but many Nigerians are angry concerning the electoral act amendment bill that was rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While the lawmakers were desirous of overriding Buhari, several closed door session took place all in an effort “not to embarrass the president.”

The leadership of the Senate forgot that the electoral act amendment bill is to strengthen the legal framework for election conduct in Nigeria and not about an individual who may not contest any political office again.

The electoral act amendment bill is an opportunity to give power for selecting candidates to the people. While lawmakers will also be the real beneficiaries of the new electoral bill if it becomes an act, the Senate, suspended their earlier threat to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto.

Consequently, the Senate resolved to consult with their counterparts in the House of Representatives, constituents and take a decision in January.

Speaking after a closed door meeting, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan said they discussed on how to respond to Buhari’s veto and resolved to act on their resumption from Christmas recess in January.

“We discussed how to respond to the letter of President Muhammadu Buhari on the electoral bill. The Senate consequently resolved to consult with the House of Representative for a collective response in January.

“The House of representatives has gone on recess. We know the working of the constitution. Both the House and the Senate must take an action.

“We have resolve to consult with our Constituents. They have a role to play as a major stakeholders, “ Lawan said on the electoral act amendment bill.

Lawan statement has put to rest plans by some Senators to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the electoral act amendment bill.

Pundits have seen an end to the electoral act amendment bill 2021 or better still, if the issue of direct primaries for all political parties is changed, many lawamkers who are not in good times with their home state governors won’t come back in 2023.

While there seems to be no plans from the lawmakers for a leadership change as a result of the intrigues over the electoral act amendment bill, not only Nigerians, the Senators will suffer from their actions if the bill died in it’s original form.

Admitting being rubber stamp is not a good omen for Nigerians including the lawmakers. It is certainly not a good time to have an Ahmad Lawan as Nigeria’s Senate President.