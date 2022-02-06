Following the transmission of the electoral act amendment bill to President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians are still waiting, praying that the President should sign it.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country hve called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral bill transmitted to him by the National Assembly bureaucracy within one week.

Also, the National Assembly Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), has has lend their voice in calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The lawmakers who said that the president should sign the bill without further delay, said the National Assembly has done what the president wanted adding that there should be no excuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly bureaucracy transmitted the Electoral Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari on January 31, 2022. There have been no communication on the bill since then.

But the Senate Minority Leader , Enyinnaya Abaribe who said having bent backwards as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari on the earlier rejected electoral bill, said the bill should be signed without further delay.

“The President in rejecting the earlier one transmitted to him in November last year , said indirect and consensus mode of primary elections were added to the new one as requested by President Buhari .

“ Now that we have bent backwards , no any excuse or reason should be given again . Provisions of the bill are very critical for expected credibility of the 2023 general elections “ , he said .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, alleged that Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress are lobbying the President not to sign the bill.

Elumelu who said such plans would be resisted by the PDP and forward looking Nigerians generally, said the bill is very important with provisions which deals with electronic transmission of election results.

“ The plan of using mandatory direct primaries to scuttle the bill has failed because the National Assembly has widened the scope as requested for by the President.

“No any other unresolved issues or observations is left in the bill transmitted to the President on Monday this week .

“No more excuses , no more delay , it should be signed in the interest of credibility and sanctity of electoral process in the country,” Elumelu said.

Also the CSOs have said that time is running out on the bill adding that if the president sign the bill within one week, it will help the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue guidelines for the 2023 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CSOs are made up of Yiaga Africa; International Press Centre (IPC); Centre for Citizens with Disability (CCD); The Albino Foundation; CLEEN Foundation; Institute for Media and Society (IMS) and Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF).

Others are: Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ); Partners for Electoral Reform (PER); Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC); Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC); Nigeria Network of Non-Governmental Organizations (NNNGO); Inclusive Friends Association (IFA).

Speaking, the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa Samson Itodo said the CSOs are happy the errors they found in the bill earlier rejected by Buhari have been corrected.

According to Itodo, issues raised by the President were also addressed, insisting that the bill should be sign on time to enable smooth preparation for the 2023 general elections.

“The national assembly should be commended for accelerating this entire process of the review. We are glad that they rework the bill and the drafting errors might have been resolved. We hope that there are no errors and there are no cross referencing gabs.

“Now that it has been transmitted, we hope that the president will assent to the bill within one week because we are running out of time. All the issues that he raised have been addressed and we expect him to sign the bill within one week,” Itodo said hoping that by the Seven of February, the bill should have been signed so that INEC can issue the notice of election the following week.

“Because the law said that within 360 days to election, INEC is required to issue the notice of election. We don’t want the president to waste any further time because this is a critical moment for democracy,” Itodo added.

While some pundits say Buhari will sign the bill this time, Nigerians are eager to see it happen.