Following communication by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly vetoing the electoral act amendment bill, there has been questions whether the 9th National Assembly will rework on the bill and send it back to the President.

The silence from the part of the presidency on errors found in the bill has raised serious concern.

Many believed that there were plans to sabotage the 2021 electoral act amendment bill. Different interest groups are promoting unhealthy communications between the executive and the legislature.

It was gathered that despite identifying errors in the bill sent to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent on 19 November 2021, interest groups within the presidency ignored it in their communication to the National Assembly for further battle.

While Nigerians were expecting President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral act amendment bill into law or communicate to the National Assembly before or on 19 November, 2021, which is the stipulated time by law for the president to act, there was no communication until 21 December, 2021 when the Senate officially received and read the President’s communication rejecting the electoral bill.

Buhari’s letter which was read on the floor of the Senate on 21 December, 2021 dated 13 December, 2021. This raised questions on the sincerity of both the executive and the legislature on the new electoral legal framework many said will help the country’s electoral credibility.

Buhari in his letter to the National Assembly rejecting the electoral act amendment bill, raised concern majorly on the direct primary to be conducted by political parties, insisting it will limit right of choices, make the electoral process expensive, increase violence and insecurity, but declined comment on several errors observed in the bill for the battle ahead.

Recall that in August 2018, President Buhari declined assent to the 2018 Electoral (Amendment) Bill presented to him by the 8th Assembly on the ground that there were errors and cross-referencing gaps in the bill including the time it was presented to him to sign, which he said was too close to the 2019 general elections.

But the same game is playing out with the full support of some elements within the government who want the 2021 electoral act amendment bill to see the light of the day.

While the executive is quiet on the errors found in the bill for the battle ahead, and incase the National Assembly didn’t abandoned the proposed electoral legal framework, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have identified errors in 11 sections of the bill, similar to what happened in 2018

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that the electoral act amendment bill rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari and the review of the 1999 constitution will be given topmost priority in the new year.

“The ninth National Assembly is focused and will never be distracted from the implementation of its Legislative Agenda as we had spelt out following our inauguration in 2019,” Lawan said adding that within the context of that Agenda, that they have passed many critical bills and have many more to roll out in the new year.

“Following the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold assent to the bill (2021 electoral act amendment bill), we shall make further consultations on the issues he stated for that decision, on our resumption of plenary in January.

“We shall find a way forward on this critical legislation in the new year. We are determined to deliver an Electoral Act that stands the test of time in safeguarding democracy and the electoral process in Nigeria,” Lawan said.

But some Nigerians are saying that there is no way the electoral act amendment bill will come to limelight if the National Assembly did not correct the silent errors and send it back to the President.

They are now urging the Senate to rework on the bill and ensure the errors are corrected in order to avert a battle ahead.