The chairman Senate Committee on land Transport Senator Abdufatai Buhari has said that the senate may consider enacting a law prescribing death sentences for vandals of rail infrastructure.

He made this remark in Lagos during the oversight visit of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Land Transport.

According to him this has become necessary because the intention of rail track vandals is to kill passengers.

“You can imagine the number of people that will be affected if a rail track is removed and a train driver unknowingly runs into it”, he said.

Buhari pledged to give the necessary legal backing to management of Nigerian Railway Corporation develop infrastructural facilities.

Engr. Fidet Okhiria, managing director Nigerian Railway Corporation said that in the past some vandals have been arrested and prosecuted adding that about 46 cases involving vandalization are currently in court

Okhiria also said that owing to infrastructural development, the corporation has increased the frequency of passenger and goods trains.

He disclosed that in 2020 the goal value of contracts awarded stood at N9 billion

By 2022, the corporation requested for 61 billion for procurement of spare parts, Insurance of locomotives,, rehabilitation of railway tracks siblings, rehabilitation loco lines amongst others