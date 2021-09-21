A Bill seeking to establish a Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Deba, Gombe State, has scaled the second reading in the Senate.

While the Bills to establish Federal Colleges of Education in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti State and Bassambiri in Bayelsa State, also scaled second reading.

Meanwhile the Bill seeking to provide legal framework for the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre Deba, Gombe State, scaled second reading after debate by Senators on Tuesday.

The Bill, which is sponsored by Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central), was consequently referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) for further legislative inputs.

The Committee, which is chaired by Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central) was given four weeks to report back to the Senate.