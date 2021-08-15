The Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria was able to identify with the Nigerian Youth through a statement, congratulating them for their resilience in contributing to National Development

It was all part of the celebration of the International Youth Day marked Worldwide on August 12, 2021.

The theme of the International Youth Day 2021 is: “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Plenary Health.”

According to the Senate, the relevance of this year’s theme at this period in the country’s national life and development efforts is huge and cannot be over emphasised; especially coming at the time of rising staple food prices and at the time when the youths should focus and divert more energy to the practice of agriculture.

The issues involved in this year’s theme are agriculture and sustainable food production, adequate provision and supply of water for agricultural purposes, especially when seasonal rainfall can no longer be adequate to meet agricultural needs and the effects of weather changes on plants due to climate change.

The Chairman Media and Public Affairs of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, said there must be deliberate efforts to produce larger volume of food to cater for the good health and well being of not only the existing population but also to prepare and cater for future population increase.

“As we celebrate Nigerian youths in the different positive ways in which they have been contributing to National Development, we must say that they are strategic to securing National Food Chain and should be active partners if the Nation will join the world global community to realise the importance of this year’s theme,” Basiru said.

The Senate, therefore, encourages the youth to come up with entrepreneurial schemes to improve water and food security through innovations, direct involvement, determination and dynamism.

“Governments at all levels must also encourage such Youth entrepreneurship created around food supply, preservation and availability of adequate water, production of food choices that enhances good health and produce the energy needed to make people engage in productive ventures.

“In fact, our quest to attain the level already attained by the developed World is to focus on agriculture and sustainable food production, not only to meet our needs but also to export to the world at large. To fill this gap, all sectors, youths inclusive, must make major impacts in creative innovation, advocacy and improvements in Agriculture. It is on this note that the Senate congratulates the teeming, strong, dynamic, forceful and energetic youths of this country on the celebration of the Youths Day while urging them to brace up to this vital sector,” he added.

Apart from the press statement, there was no event organised to celebrate the youth that are doing well in that aspect of the economy which should have encouraged others.

As ridiculous as it may sound, in invariance with the theme of the International Youth Day 2021 which is: “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Plenary Health,” some of the Nigerian Youths cannot go to farms while others have been kidnapped in schools and on highways.

For the past six years, the Senate has been barking on issues bordering on insecurity, passing resolutions where few are reluctantly implemented without the people feeling the positive impact.