The Senate Committee on Public Procurement has directed the director-general of Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mr Mamman Ahmadu, to furnish it with detailed records of projects and values that came to the Bureau in 2020.

Senate’s request for the records followed failure of the BPP to provide it when requested for, by the committee during 2021 budget defence session of the agency before the Senate Committee yesterday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the BPP is charged with the task of harmonizing existing government policies and practices on public procurement and ensuring probity, accountability and transparency in the procurement process; the establishment of pricing standards and benchmarks; ensuring the application of fair, competitive, transparent.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Shuaibu Lau (PDP, Taraba North) said the records were imperative as a way of knowing the operational efficiency of the Bureau.

“Your budget presentation for 2021 is very straight forward, requiring no question, but we need to know the operational efficiency of the Bureau through records and values of projects that were presented to it for consideration this year,” he said.