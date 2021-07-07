Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that the Senate would today consider President Muhammadu Buhari’s N895.842 billion supplementary budget request.

Lawan revealed this yesterday during plenary after the Senate received the report of the Committee on Appropriation on the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2021.

The consideration of the request from the executive by the Senate is an indication that the supplementary budget would be passed today.

Last week, the Appropriation Committee chairman, Senator Jibrin Barau, pleaded with the upper chamber to allow the Joint Committees of the Senate and House of Representatives come up with a harmonised report on the supplementary appropriations bill to facilitate its eventual presentation today.

Jibrin in keeping with his request for time extension finally laid the report on the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2021, before the upper chamber during plenary, yesterday.

President Buhari about two weeks ago transmitted a supplementary Appropriation Bill of N895.842,465,917 billion to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

He said the proposed amount would be used to fund the COVID-19 vaccine programme; health related expenditures for the treatment of additional 50,000 patients under the Nigeria Comprehensive AIDS Programme in states and procure equipment captured in this year’s capital expenditure on defence and security to tackle current security challenges across the country.