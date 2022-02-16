Senate has passed the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (Establishment) Bill 2021.

The passage of the bill was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on Aviation.

Last week, the chamber, midway into the consideration of the committee’s report, stepped it down due to a “mix-up” observed by the lawmakers during plenary.

However, the chairman of the committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West), in his presentation yesterday, said the bill seeks to provide an effective and institutional framework for the prevention, regulation and administration of safety investigation of transportation occurrences in Nigeria, and anywhere Nigerian interest is involved or the transportation vehicle is a Nigerian carrier.

“Also, the purpose of the bill is to enable investigative activities and promote safety through the conduct of transparent, independent and objective investigations in all cases of accidents involving any of the current modes of transport in the country”, Adeyemi said.

He said the bill’s passage and assent into law would, amongst others, facilitate quick investigation of accidents, create a much safer environment and reduce death rates across the country.

The bill was passed after a clause-by-clause consideration by the Committee of the Whole.

