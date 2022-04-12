The Senate, on Tuesday, passed the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill, 2020 into the law.

The passage of the Bill followed the consideration of a report on the piece of legislation by the Senate Committee on Interior.

The Bill was sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South).

Senator Suleiman Sadiq Umar (Kwara North) while presenting the report on behalf of the committee chairman, Senator Kashim Shettima, said the panel consolidated the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill and National Unity Corps Bill into one for “ease of advancing its work.”

He said the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill seeks to empower, develop and provide gainful employment for the youths, facilitate peace, volunteerism, community services, neighbourhood watch and nation-building.

He explained that the Corps would have the responsibility of training the youths to advance the course of peace-building and conflict transformation through peace education, mediation and conflict resolution among warring groups and communities where there are crisis in Nigeria.

According to the lawmaker, “the Bill when given legislative support will be of great benefit to the Nigerian youths as many of them will be gainfully employed through the establishment of the Corps.”

In a related development, the Senate on Tuesday also passed the Nigerian Hunters Council Bill into the law.

The passage of the proposed law was sequel to the consideration of another report by the Senate Committee on Interior.

Senator Umar, in his presentation, said the Hunters Council when established would, among others, prevent and detect crimes and illegal activities going on in the country’s forests.

He stated that the body would work with the Police and other security agencies by making available any relevant information on criminals’ encroachment, as well as partner with relevant stakeholders on Community policing.