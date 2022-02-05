Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has debunked social media rumours of his suspension as chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, saying the reports were unfounded, mischievous and fake.

Uba Sani, who said his attention was drawn to a particular report on the social media that the Senate Committee on Finance was purportedly set to suspend him as the chairman even when he only chairs the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

He, therefore, dismissed the report as concocted, mischievous and badly crafted fake news.

“I would have ignored this patently laughable and contradictory hatchet job but for the fact that the undiscerning may fall for this deception if the facts are not put straight.

“In their haste to execute their devilish agenda, they failed to get their facts right. I chair the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, not the Senate Committee on Finance. My Committee is a united family. We have over the past two and half years collectively discharged our functions and responsibilities harmoniously. Our committee is regarded in the Senate as one of the most innovative and impactful committees. We have made tremendous contributions to the stabilisation of the banking sector and our economic recovery efforts,” the Senator said.

Uba Sani further explained that since assumption of office as chairman of the said Senate Committee, he adopted inclusive and participatory approach and has been transparent and accountable to members of the legislative panel and the whole institution of National Assembly and beyond.

“We have been forthright in carrying out our oversight functions. We have, however, always strived to forge partnerships with relevant financial institutions in order to grow and develop our economy,” he added.

To demonstrate the unity and solidarity among members of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Uba Sani said they have just finished sitting at the Constitution Review Roundtable which was held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, where they exchanged notes and agreed on many positions regarding the banking sector.

“That is how we have always worked in the Committee. The idea of disunity or attempt to move against the chairman only exists in the imagination of mischief makers,” he buttressed.

The lawmaker said he was aware that the news of the so-called “suspension” is the handiwork of political forces bent on degrading his political stature and positioning themselves for higher office.

“My performance in the Senate is unassailable. My link with my constituents is unbreakable. The leadership of the Senate and my distinguished colleagues have total faith and belief in my abilities. My further progress in politics is in the hands of God. No amount of fake news can stop what has been divinely ordained,” he stated.