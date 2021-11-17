The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has arrived in Kano Wednesday morning to attend the burial of Alhaji Sani Dangote, who died on Sunday.

Lawan is being accompanied on the trip from Abuja by Senator Sani Musa, Senator Bello Mandiya, Senator Tokunbo Abiru and Alhaji Auwal Lawan(Sarkin Sudan Gombe).

Sani Dangote, who until his death was the Vice President of the Dangote Group, was a younger brother of Africas richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who is the Founder/ Chairman of the Dangote Group.

Africa’s Richest Man, Dangote, Loses Brother

ADVERTISEMENT

In his condolence message on Monday, Lawan described Sani Dangote as a “great entrepreneur who brought his business acumen to impact positively on the Nigerian economy and Africa in general, particularly in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture and oil services.”

He said his death was “a great loss to Nigeria and Africa given the passion of the Dangote Group for the development of the country and continent.”