Organisers of the annual Nation- al Anti-corruption Marathon Race says plans have been concluded for the flagging off of the 2020 edition of the race by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on December 9 in Abuja.

Director of grassroots sports, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Ademola Are made the disclosure yesterday when he led members of the organising committee of the race on a courtesy visit to the Minister of state for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Are said the race which would hold simultaneously with the United Nations International Anti-corruption Day was designed to create awareness on President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that a national youth and student summit on anti-corruption and drug abuse would be or- ganised on the same day where prominent Nigerians would deliver papers.

The director who implored the Ministry of Education to use its network and structures to create awareness as well as provide technical support for the race said: “The fight against corruption is not a one-off battle, rather a continuous one that requires perseverance and endurance; this is the reason behind the initiative.

The marathon is symbolic in that without perseverance and en- durance one can’t start and finish a marathon race. This initiative hap- pens to be the first globally.

“Just as President Buhari was vocal when he said that ‘if we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill us’, ours is to create more and more awareness on the dangers of corruption to the existence of our citizens, especially the youth.

Responding, the minister of state for education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, commended the organisers for their unfaltering support for the fight against corruption and assured them of the technical sup- port of the ministry for the marathon race.

Mr Jacob Onu, National Coordinator of the Marathon Race, says Ministries of Science and Technology, Foreign Affairs and other government agencies have declared their support for the Anti-Corruption Race.

He said machinery has also been set in motion to ensure a hitch free event. Emmanuel Gyang and his wife, Deborah Pam Badung, are the defending champions of the male and female categories of the marathon race.