BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the family, friends of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah and the Nigerian newspaper industry over the death of the publisher of LEADERSHIP and National Economy newspaper titles.

Lawan also commiserated with the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), and the Government and people of Niger State over the loss.

According to a statement by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, on Saturday, Lawan described as shocking the death of the pharmacist-turned newspaper columnist, publisher and politician at the young age of 58 years.

“Sam Nda-Isaiah fervently believed in the Nigerian project and this is reflected in his writings and the editorial focus and tone of his Leadership Newspaper.

“His contributions as a public opinion shaper and principled politician are profound and have put his imprints on the Nigerian history despite his early home call,” Lawan says.

He added that the Senate President prayed for sweet repose of his soul and for comfort for his loved ones in this period of their grief and after.